India's COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 90.23 per cent

WEB DESK

India has achieved a significant milestone in its fight against COVID as the national recovery rate has reached 90.23 per cent. With an overall recovery of over 71 lakh 37 thousand patients so far, the recovered cases in the country stand at nearly 11 times more than the active cases.

Nearly 60 thousand patients have recovered in the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases reported in the same time span stood at nearly 45 thousand.

The Health Ministry said that enhanced countrywide medical infrastructure, implementation of the Centre’s Standard Treatment Protocol by the States and Union Territories and total dedication and commitment of doctors, paramedics and frontline workers have led to a persistent increase in the number of total recoveries in the country.

It said, this has also led to a commensurate dip in the fatality rate which stands at 1.50 per cent. The Health Ministry informed that 480 case fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours of which nearly 80 per cent are concentrated in ten States and Union Territories. With a large number of COVID patients recovering every day along with a steadily falling and sustained low mortality rate, India’s trend of registering decreasing active cases continues. The active caseload of the country also keeps decreasing and stands presently below 8.5 per cent. The total positive cases in the country today is six lakh 53 thousand 717 which comprises merely 8.26 per cent of the total reported cases.

The Health Ministry informed that 480 case fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours of which nearly 80 per cent are concentrated in ten States and Union Territories. During the last 24 hours, over 9 lakh 39 thousand COVID samples were tested in the country. With this the cumulative testing figure has further risen to nearly 10 crore 35 lakhs. The Health Ministry has said India has come a long way from just one COVID testing lab in January this year to around 2006 such labs as on date.

