India’s Coal production increases by 17.13 % during Apr to Nov 2022

Coal Ministry today said that there has been record coal production and despatch during April to November this year. Coal production increased by 17.13 percent to 524.20 Million Ton during the period as compared to 447.54 Million Ton production during the same period of the previous year. Coal India Ltd reported coal production of 412.63 MT up to November as compared to 353.41 MT during the same period of the previous year. This is an increase of 16.76 percent.

With an objective to enhance coal production capacity, Coal Ministry has put 141 new coal blocks for commercial auction. It has been engaging regularly with various coal companies in the country and monitoring their production. The all-around efforts made to increase domestic production and despatch have shown extremely good results. India is the world’s third-largest energy-consuming country and the demand for electricity is growing by about 4.7 percent annually.

Coal Ministry is taking steps to augment rail connectivity infrastructure for all major mines under PM Gati Shakti to ensure faster transportation. The total coal despatch was 557.95 MT during April to November this year as compared to 519.26 MT during same period last year. This is a growth of 7.45 percent which shows steady and efficient amount of coal despatch to various sectors across the nation.

