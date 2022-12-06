India’s coal production increases by 11.66 % to 75.87 Million Ton in November

AMN

India’s total coal production has increased by 11.66 per cent to 75.87 Million Ton (MT) from 67.94 MT during November this year as compared to November last year. Coal Ministry says, 24 mines out of the top 37 mines in coal production have produced more than 100 per cent and production of five mines stood between 80 and 100 percent. During the period, Coal based power generation has also registered a growth of 16.28 per cent. It further stated that the power utilities dispatch has increased by 3.55 per cent to 62.34 MT during last month as compared to 60.20 MT the previous year.