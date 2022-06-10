FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Jun 2022 01:48:46      انڈین آواز

India’s bio-economy grown from 10 billion dollars to 80 billion dollars; PM Modi Inaugurates Biotech Startup Expo-2022

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India’s bio-economy has grown eight times in the last eight years and it has grown from ten billion dollars to 80 billion dollars.

Inaugurating the Biotech Startup Expo – 2022 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi Thursday, Mr Modi said, India is not too far from reaching the league of top ten countries in Global Ecosystem of Biotech.

Mr. Modi said, in the last eight years, the number of start-ups in the country has increased from a few hundred to 70 thousand in about 60 different industries.

He added that out of this over five thousand start-ups are linked with the biotech sector.

The Prime Minister also said India is being considered the land of opportunities in the biotech sector due to diverse population, diverse climatic zones, talented human capital pool, efforts towards ease of doing business and demand for bio products.

When India is celebrating 75 years of Independence, the biotech sector will play a crucial role in adding pace to the development initiatives for the next 25 years, he added.

Saying that science and technology is now at the core of development across various sectors, Mr Modi said that the government’s unprecedented investments in physical and digital infrastructure have provided a fillip to the biotech sector.

He said the Centre has started several initiatives to bring together the best minds in research and development, which are leading to breakthroughs that are helping the development of science and technology.

The Prime Minister said, India has achieved the target of ten percent ethanol blending in petrol and it has also reduced the target of blending 20 percent ethanol in petrol by five years from 2030 to 2025.

Mr. Modi also said the mantra of Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas is applicable on different sectors and now all sectors are being promoted in the whole of the government approach.

Speaking on the occasion, Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said the government is working for the next level of startup which is sustainable start ups.

The Biotech Startup Expo – 2022 is a two-day event to mark the completion of ten years of setting up of Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council. It is being organised by the Department of Biotechnology and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council BIRAC.

The Expo will act as a platform to connect entrepreneurs, investors, industry leaders, scientists, researchers, bio-incubators, manufacturers, regulators and government officials.

About 300 stalls have been set up at the Expo, to showcase the applications of biotechnology in various fields including healthcare, genomics, biopharma, agriculture, industrial biotechnology, waste-to-value and clean energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Legend of Indian Women’s cricket Mithali Raj retires from international cricket

The legend of Indian Women's cricket, Mithali Raj has announced her retirement from all forms of international ...

P. V. Sindhu storms into quarter-final at Indonesia Masters Tournament in Jakarta

File Pic In Indonesia Masters Badminton Tournament in Jakarta, India's ace shuttler P. V. Sindhu stormed i ...

Amit Shah inaugurates 4th edition of Khelo India Youth Games- 2021

AMN / SPORTS DESK Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the fourth edition of Khelo India Youth Games- ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں اقلیتوں پر حملوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے، امریکی محکمہ خارجہ

بھارت فطری طور پر تکثیریت پر مبنی سماج ہونے کے ناطے مذہبی آزا ...

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

دہلی: چار منزلہ عمارت میں زبردست آگ، 27 افراد زندہ جل گئے، این ڈی آر ایف بچاؤ میں مصروف

ویب ڈیسک جمعہ کی شام مغربی دہلی میں منڈکا میٹرو اسٹیشن کے ق ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart