India’s Avni Lekhara wins Gold in Women’s Rifle Shooting at Tokyo Paralympics

Indian shooter Avani Lekhara has won Gold medal in Women’s 10 metre Air Rifle Shooting at Tokyo Paralympics. She has won the first Gold for the country at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Yogesh Kathuniya won Silver medal in Discus Throw. This is the fifth medal for the country at the Tokyo Paralympics.

President Ram Nath Kovind has congratulated Avani Lekhara on winning Gold. In a tweet, Mr Kovind said, another daughter of India makes us proud, congratulations to Avani Lekhara for creating history and becoming the first Indian woman to win a Gold at Paralympics. He said, India is elated by her stellar performance and the tricolour flies high at the podium due to her phenomenal feat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Avani Lekhara on winning Gold Medal at Tokyo Paralympics. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, it was a phenomenal performance. He said, winning a hard-earned and well-deserved Gold, made possible due to her industrious nature and passion towards shooting.

The Prime Minister said, this is truly a special moment for Indian sports. He conveyed best wishes for her future endeavours.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has congratulated Avani Lekhara on winning Gold Medal. In a tweet, Mr Thakur said, Amazing Avani wins Gold medal for India. He said, it is a historic achievement as she becomes the only woman in Olympics and Paralympics to win a gold. Mr Minister said, Avani created a Paralympic Record and equaled the World Record.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin has congratulated Avani Lekhara on winning the historic gold medal in parachuting in Paralympic Olympics. In a twitter message Stalin also congratulated Yogesh Kathuniya for winning silver in Discus throw and Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar for winning silver and bronze in Javelin.