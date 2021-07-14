India’s approach to partnership with Africa guided by Kampala Principles: Dr S Jaishankar

WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar today said that India’s approach to a development partnership with Africa is guided by the Kampala Principles enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018. He said, India’s activities and initiatives are designed to respond to the needs of Africa and the priorities of its people. He was delivering the keynote address at the inaugural session of the 16th CII-EXIM Bank Conclave on India-Africa Project Partnership.

The Minister said, India has always maintained that the progress of the world is contingent on the development of the Global South. He said, this is nowhere is that more evident than in Africa and that is why India attached the utmost priority to the India-Africa partnership.

Dr Jaishankar also said as part of a commitment to ‘Data for Development’, India supports digital platforms and e-governance efforts in a range of domains. Already, India launched the e-VidyaBharti and e-ArogyaBharti network in 2019 on tele-education and tele-medicine.

He said, 17 African countries have joined the project so far. He said, India is committed to supporting Africa’s energy transition through the rapid deployment of clean energy technologies. African nations have shown great interest in the International Solar Alliance.