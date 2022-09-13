India’s agricultural & processed food products exports rose by 30%

AMN / NEW DELHI

India’s overall agricultural and processed food products exports rose by 30 per cent to over nine thousand 598 million dollar in the first four months of the current fiscal compared to the same period last year.

Commerce and Industry Ministry said the initiatives taken by the government have helped in achieving 40 percent of the total export target in the first four months of the current fiscal.

The Ministry said an export target of over 23 billion dollar has been fixed in 2022-23 for the agricultural and processed food products basket. An export of around ten billion dollar has already been achieved in the first four months of the current fiscal.

The export of fresh fruits and vegetables has registered four percent growth, while processed fruits and vegetables recorded a significant growth of 51 percent. The export of meat, dairy and poultry products increased by 11.69 percent.