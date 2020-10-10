India’s active COVID-19 cases fall below 9 lakh for first time in a month

AMN / NEW DELHI

Government today said that for the first time since 9th September, Active Cases of Covid19 have fallen under the nine lakh mark, yesterday.

In a tweet, the Health Ministry said, this indicates a trend of steady decline in active cases. This decline has been possible due to a decrease in the number of active cases in 20 States and Union Territories over the last month.

The Ministry said, Centre’s focussed strategy of timely, high and widespread testing combined with prompt isolation, efficient tracking and effective treatment, over a sustained period, have resulted in these encouraging outcomes.