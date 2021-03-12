India objects to debate on its Agri reforms in British Parliament
Fuel price hike mars proceedings of Parliament for 2nd consecutive day
Uttarakhand: BJP legislative party to meet in Dehradun to elect new CM
Remarks Misreported, Never Asked Rapist to Marry Survivor: CJI Bobde Clarifies
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Mar 2021 05:18:16      انڈین آواز

India’s achievements are beneficial for entire humanity: PM

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that India’s achievements were beneficial not only for India but also for the entire mankind and they create new hope for the human race.

Prime Minister was addressing a special gathering at Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram after launching Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav- which marks the beginning of the celebrations of 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

He said that development of Atmanirbhar Bharat will also boost the development of the world. He said that India is self reliant in developing and manufacturing Covid19 vaccines.

Mr. Modi said that we are also helping other nations of the world in their fight against the Covid19. Mr. Modi said that people’s participation will be the key in the nation wide celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav. He appealed the people to come forward with new ideas and contribute in Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also launched a special website for Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav in connection with the 75 years celebration of Indian Independence. People and particularly, the young generation can share their videos and images on Azadi ka Amrit Mahotav on this website. Prime Minister Modi also launched Atmanirbhar Incubator to boost the Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Speaking on this occasion, Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Independent Charge Prahalad Singh Patel said that Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav- will be a people’s movement which will run by the people of India. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking India on the path of Atmanirbhar Bharat. He said that A Charkha has been installed near Magan Niwas at Sabarmati Ashram. It will rotate full circle with each Tweet related to Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He also appealed the people to buy any local product and post a picture on social media using #VocalForLocal.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that the historic Dandi March of Mahatma Gandhi in 1930 had boosted the freedom struggle across the country against the British rule. He said that Sardar Patel was the man who united all the princely states and regions of India after Independence.

He also flagged off the re-enact of historic Dandhi March from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad Gujarat.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Golf; Jahanvi leads the field younger sister Hitaashee, is her close rival in 5th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Gurugram, 11 March : Jahanvi Bakshi carded shot 3-under 69 in her second round and with a ...

Boxing; Vijender to feature on pay per view for the first time

Harpal Singh Bedi    New Delhi,  11 March : Indian boxing's poster boy Vijender Singh  is ...

خبرنامہ

وزیراعظم نے بھارت کو بنگلہ دیش سے ملانے والے میتری سیتو کا افتتاح کیا

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ کے ذریعے بھارت اور ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے گیارہ جلدوں پر مشتمل، شریمد بھاگوت گیتا نسخے کا اجرا کیا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج نئی دلی کے لوک کلیان مارگ پر ...

ہندوستان کو’آتم نربھر بھارت‘ نہیں بلکہ غیر ملکی سرمایہ کی ضرورت ہے

مہیر شرما گزشتہ ایک سال کے دوران اگر کسی بات نے گھریلو اور غ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz