India’s achievements are beneficial for entire humanity: PM

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that India’s achievements were beneficial not only for India but also for the entire mankind and they create new hope for the human race.

Prime Minister was addressing a special gathering at Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram after launching Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav- which marks the beginning of the celebrations of 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

He said that development of Atmanirbhar Bharat will also boost the development of the world. He said that India is self reliant in developing and manufacturing Covid19 vaccines.

Mr. Modi said that we are also helping other nations of the world in their fight against the Covid19. Mr. Modi said that people’s participation will be the key in the nation wide celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav. He appealed the people to come forward with new ideas and contribute in Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also launched a special website for Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav in connection with the 75 years celebration of Indian Independence. People and particularly, the young generation can share their videos and images on Azadi ka Amrit Mahotav on this website. Prime Minister Modi also launched Atmanirbhar Incubator to boost the Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Speaking on this occasion, Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Independent Charge Prahalad Singh Patel said that Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav- will be a people’s movement which will run by the people of India. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking India on the path of Atmanirbhar Bharat. He said that A Charkha has been installed near Magan Niwas at Sabarmati Ashram. It will rotate full circle with each Tweet related to Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He also appealed the people to buy any local product and post a picture on social media using #VocalForLocal.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that the historic Dandi March of Mahatma Gandhi in 1930 had boosted the freedom struggle across the country against the British rule. He said that Sardar Patel was the man who united all the princely states and regions of India after Independence.

He also flagged off the re-enact of historic Dandhi March from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad Gujarat.