Indian yoga guru from Uttar Pradesh promotes yoga in China

WEB DESK

Preparations for the International Day of Yoga are in full swing across the globe. Indian embassies, yoga gurus and yoga enthusiasts have been organising many curtain raiser events ahead of 8th IDY.

Today, we bring you the story of Indian yoga guru Sohan Singh who has been actively promoting Indian heritage of yoga to Chinese people.

Yoga guru Sohan Singh who hails from village Barkhera in Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh established Sohan Yoga in China in 2014 and has 10 centres across China.

His yoga institute ’Sohan yoga’ has introduced yoga to millions of Chinese people including Chinese movie stars through its yoga events broadcast on Chinese TV Channels.

Guru Sohan has also urged people in his native village in UP in Bundelkhand region to daily practice yoga.