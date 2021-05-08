Indian wrestler Seema Bisla qualifies for Tokyo Olympics



AMN

Indian wrestler Seema Bisla has secured a Tokyo Olympics berth in women’s 50kg after reaching the finals of the World Olympic Qualifier at Sofia in Bulgaria yesterday. Seema becomes the fourth woman and eighth overall wrestler to qualify for the quadrennial event. With this, India equals its previous best qualification of eight wrestlers from the 2016 Olympics.

Seema joins the elite company of Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57kg), Sumit Malik, (125kg) Bajrang Punia (65kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg) in men’s freestyle and Vinesh Phogat (53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg) and Sonam Malik (62kg) in women weights for those who have qualified for the Olympics.