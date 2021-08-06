President, PM other leaders congratulate Lovlina for Olympics Medal
Boeing Starliner’s 2nd launch attempt delayed again
India gets another medal at Olympics, Lovlina settles for bronze in Boxing
China announces mass coronavirus testing in Wuhan
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Aug 2021 09:48:35      انڈین آواز

Indian Women’s team falls short in brave fight against Great Britain; loses 3-4 in Bronze medal match

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN

In Women’s Hockey, India lost 3-4 to Great Britain in the bronze medal match. Team trailed 3-4 in the fourth quarter of the match as Grace Balsdon scored the all-important fourth goal. India took a 3-2 lead going into half-time but skipper Hollie Pearne Webb soon scored the equalizer for Great Britain.

Earlier, the Indian women’s hockey team came back from two goals down in the second quarter to take a 3-2 lead. However, Gurjit Kaur scored twice penalty corners to help India draw level. Vandana Katariya then gave India the lead before half-time.

In Wrestling, Seema Bislahas lost her first match 3-1 against Sarra Hamdi of Tunisia in the Pre- Quarter finals of Women’s Freestyle 50kg category. She now has to wait and see if she gets a chance to play for bronze via a repechage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that we will always remember the great performance of our Women’s Hockey Team at Tokyo Olympics. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, they gave their best throughout and each and every member of the team is blessed with remarkable courage, skill and resilience.

The Prime Minister said, India is proud of this outstanding team. Mr Modi said, we narrowly missed a medal in Women’s Hockey but this team reflects the spirit of New India, where we give our best and scale new frontiers. He said, more importantly, their success at Tokyo Olympics will motivate young daughters of India to take up Hockey and excel in it. He said, the country is proud of this team.


Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has said that it was a giant leap of faith and fighting spirit by the women’s hockey team and it is a legacy that will inspire us to do even better. In a tweet, Mr Thakur said, we are immensely proud of India’s daughters, our determined athletes. He said, they have shown us the way.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

The Hockey Salvation–No substitute to ‘hard work’ and less of politics

By Nirendra Dev Hockey is back in the mindset of a nation that gave the world this sport! Humbled and humil ...

Women’s Hockey: India go down 3-4 to Great Britain in Olympics Bronze match

Harpal Singh Bedi / At the end, it was a heartbreak. In an edge of the seat Olympic bronze medal contest, I ...

Indian Women’s team falls short in brave fight against Great Britain; loses 3-4 in Bronze medal match

AMN In Women’s Hockey, India lost 3-4 to Great Britain in the bronze medal match. Team trailed 3-4 in the ...

خبرنامہ

امیرجماعت اسلامی ہند کے ہاتھوں وژن 2026 کے’کوڈ-19 ہینڈ ہولڈنگ’ پروجیکٹ کا افتتاح

ہمیں پریشان حال لوگوں کے لیے رحمت بن کر ابھرنا ہے/ سید سعادت ا ...

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz