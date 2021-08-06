Indian Women’s team falls short in brave fight against Great Britain; loses 3-4 in Bronze medal match

AMN

In Women’s Hockey, India lost 3-4 to Great Britain in the bronze medal match. Team trailed 3-4 in the fourth quarter of the match as Grace Balsdon scored the all-important fourth goal. India took a 3-2 lead going into half-time but skipper Hollie Pearne Webb soon scored the equalizer for Great Britain.

Earlier, the Indian women’s hockey team came back from two goals down in the second quarter to take a 3-2 lead. However, Gurjit Kaur scored twice penalty corners to help India draw level. Vandana Katariya then gave India the lead before half-time.

In Wrestling, Seema Bislahas lost her first match 3-1 against Sarra Hamdi of Tunisia in the Pre- Quarter finals of Women’s Freestyle 50kg category. She now has to wait and see if she gets a chance to play for bronze via a repechage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that we will always remember the great performance of our Women’s Hockey Team at Tokyo Olympics. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, they gave their best throughout and each and every member of the team is blessed with remarkable courage, skill and resilience.

The Prime Minister said, India is proud of this outstanding team. Mr Modi said, we narrowly missed a medal in Women’s Hockey but this team reflects the spirit of New India, where we give our best and scale new frontiers. He said, more importantly, their success at Tokyo Olympics will motivate young daughters of India to take up Hockey and excel in it. He said, the country is proud of this team.



Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has said that it was a giant leap of faith and fighting spirit by the women’s hockey team and it is a legacy that will inspire us to do even better. In a tweet, Mr Thakur said, we are immensely proud of India’s daughters, our determined athletes. He said, they have shown us the way.