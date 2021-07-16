Flipkart employees to return to office for three days a week starting December 2021
PM Modi interacts with Tokyo-bound Indian athletes; Says wishes and blessings of 135 crore Indians are with them
Govt asks people to be vigilant to ensure 3rd wave doesn’t enter India
Uttarakhand Govt suspend Kanwad Yatra in wake of COVID situation
India’s cumulative COVID vaccination coverage exceeds 38.50 crore mark
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Jul 2021 01:24:13      انڈین آواز

Indian Women’s Hockey team has a chance to create history; Drag flicker Gurjit Kaur

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi

Ace drag flicker Gurjit Kaur believes that Indian women hockey team has an opportunity to create history at Tokyo Olympics.

Gurjit Kaur, who has 87 caps to her credit ,will be playing her first Olympics said “When you play with the Indian team, you have to start thinking about not just your game but also how you can carry the other players forward.

And the way we are playing right now, it’s a great chance for us to create history,” the 25-year-old said.

Talking to Hockey India, Gurjit said that she has always tried to contribute as much as possible to the team’s progress “After I started playing for India, I played in the Series in Canada, Hockey World League Round 2 as well as the Semi Finals in 2017.

“Be it the 2018 Asian Games where we won the Silver medal or the FIH Series Finals in Japan where I was the top scorer with 11 goals, I always try to contribute to our team’s progress as much as I can,”.

About the art of drag flicking which helped her cement her place in the national team she opined “Drag flicks are an indispensable part of modern-day Hockey and drag flicks are something that helped me cement my position in the National side.

“It wasn’t until the tour of Europe in 2017, where I had the opportunity to work with Toon Siepman. He has trained Hockey greats like Sohail Abbas and Mink van der Weerden. He taught me almost everything about drag-flicks. He asked me to change my technique a little bit, and that has helped me to improve my game tremendously,” .

Talking about her formative years Gurjit said “I was born in a farmer’s family in Miadi Kalan in Amritsar. Leave alone playing, the name Hockey was even alien to my family. My sister – Pradeep and I had spent most of our early years in a private school close to our village.

“We then moved to a boarding school in Kairon which was around 70 KM from our home. It was here where my sister and I got a chance to try something new, Hockey.

“I knew nothing about the game so the whole day I used to just watch the other girls play. And that made me want to play the game. That’s how I took baby steps to get accustomed with my newfound passion.” she added

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Indian Women’s Hockey team has a chance to create history; Drag flicker Gurjit Kaur

Harpal Singh Bedi Ace drag flicker Gurjit Kaur believes that Indian women hockey team has an opportunity to ...

Indian hockey has a chance to break 41-year Jinx at Olympics: Former captain Dhanraj Pillay

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Four-time Olympian and former captain Dhanraj Pillay says that Indian hockey ...

Cheer song for Tokyo-bound Indian contingent titled ‘Hindustani Way’, unveiled

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The official cheer song for the Tokyo-bound Indian contingent titled ‘Hindu ...

خبرنامہ

اردو دنیا بھر میں بولی جانے والی خوبصورت زبان ہے: نائب صدر

حیدرآباد اور دکن اردو کے قدیم مراکز رہے ہیں: نائب صدر AMN / ...

لوگ کووڈ کے ضابطوں کی سختی سے پابندی کریں، وزیراعظم کی اپیل

AMN وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے ہل اسٹیشنوں اور بازاروں میں لوگو ...

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ٹوکیو جانے والے بھارتی ایتھلیٹس سے بات چیت کی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ ٹوکیو اولمپک کھیلوں کیلئے ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

MEDIA

Heavy-handedness against media in UP disturbing: Editors Guild

WEB DESK The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Monday said that it is “deeply disturbed” by the “contin ...

35 journos killed in 2021 worldwide, India lost 2 scribes to violence

1586 media persons succumbed to Covid-19 since Mach 2020 where India tops the list with 259 casualties AMN ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz