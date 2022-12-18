Indian Women’s Hockey Team beat Spain 1-0 to lift FIH Nations Cup in Valencia

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team defeated Spain 1-0 in the Final to win the FIH Women’s Nations Cup 2022 in Valencia, Spain yesterday. Indian remained undefeated during the tournament and also got promoted to the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Women’s Pro League. This was the inaugural season of the Women’s FIH Nations Cup, with a promotion to next year’s Women’s Pro League hockey up for grabs for the winner. For India, Gurjit Kaur scored the winning goal of the match in the first quarter. Hockey India has announced Rs 2 Lakh for each player and 1 Lakh rupees for each support staff of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team that won the FIH Women’s Nations Cup 2022.