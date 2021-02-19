PM Modi suggests special visa scheme for doctors and nurses, within SAARC countries
LG Puducherry, directs CM Narayanasamy to prove his majority in Assembly on 22nd February
PM Modi for special visa scheme for medical professionals within SAARC countries
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
COVID-19: WHO reports large drop in new cases amid global vaccine rollout
Indian women boxers dominate opening rounds at Adriatic Pearl meet

Harpal Singh Bedi

Promising boxers Geetika (48kg) Raj Sahiba (75kg) and whereas Alfiya Pathan (81+kg) have advanced to the finals at the 30th Adriatic Pearl Tournament in Budva, Montenegro.

Other women boxers assured of a medal are Preeti (57kg) and Lucky Rana (64kg) as they are already in semis

Meanwhile r 2019 Asian Youth gold medallists Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg) and Vinka (60kg) chalked out dominating wins in the first round to move into the semi-finals.

Manipur’s Babyrojisana Chanu, who trains at MC Mary Kom’s academy, dominated her opponent Georgieva Blagovesta of Bulgaria from the very start and , the referee had to stop the contest in the 1st round. She will face Uzbekistan’s Feruza Kazakova in the semi-final.

Rohtak’s Vinka, gave a flawless ,display of her attacking prowess against Uzbekistan’s Sevara Ashurova in the quarter-finals bout to emerge easy winner, .

The young Indian will face Finland’s Suvi Tujula for a place in the final

The 2018 Best Asian Women’s Junior Boxer Arundhati Choudhary (69kg) also started her campaign impressively as she blanked Finland’s Evelina Taimi 5-0 and ensured a bronze medal .

Apart from Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg), Vinka (60kg) and Arundhati Choudhary (69kg), Neha (54kg) and Sanamacha Chanu Thokchom (75kg) will be the other Women Boxers in contention to reach the final t

However, it was a tough day for the men boxers as Arambam Naoba Singh (52kg), Sumit (69kg), Vishal Gupta (91kg) lost their respective quarter-final bouts, held on Thursday.

Jugnoo (91+kg) and Priyanshu Dabas (49kg) have secured at least a bronze medal as they will be seen in action in the last-four stage.

Akash Gorkha (60kg) and Ankit Narwal (64kg), will also be competing in the quarter-finals tonight.

ELMS Sports Foundation set to commence second edition of High-Performance Leadership Program

Swimming;Acclaimed Sports Science Expert Genadijus Sokolovas arrives in Bengaluru for a six-day visit

لو جہاد قانون معاملہ سپریم کورٹ میں جمعیة علماءہندکی مداخلت کار کی عرضی منظور

بھارت کا کووڈ۔ 19 کے عالمی ٹیکہ کاری میں مرکزی کردار: وزیراعظم

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

