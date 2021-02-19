Indian women boxers dominate opening rounds at Adriatic Pearl meet

Harpal Singh Bedi

Promising boxers Geetika (48kg) Raj Sahiba (75kg) and whereas Alfiya Pathan (81+kg) have advanced to the finals at the 30th Adriatic Pearl Tournament in Budva, Montenegro.

Other women boxers assured of a medal are Preeti (57kg) and Lucky Rana (64kg) as they are already in semis

Meanwhile r 2019 Asian Youth gold medallists Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg) and Vinka (60kg) chalked out dominating wins in the first round to move into the semi-finals.

Manipur’s Babyrojisana Chanu, who trains at MC Mary Kom’s academy, dominated her opponent Georgieva Blagovesta of Bulgaria from the very start and , the referee had to stop the contest in the 1st round. She will face Uzbekistan’s Feruza Kazakova in the semi-final.

Rohtak’s Vinka, gave a flawless ,display of her attacking prowess against Uzbekistan’s Sevara Ashurova in the quarter-finals bout to emerge easy winner, .

The young Indian will face Finland’s Suvi Tujula for a place in the final

The 2018 Best Asian Women’s Junior Boxer Arundhati Choudhary (69kg) also started her campaign impressively as she blanked Finland’s Evelina Taimi 5-0 and ensured a bronze medal .

Apart from Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg), Vinka (60kg) and Arundhati Choudhary (69kg), Neha (54kg) and Sanamacha Chanu Thokchom (75kg) will be the other Women Boxers in contention to reach the final t

However, it was a tough day for the men boxers as Arambam Naoba Singh (52kg), Sumit (69kg), Vishal Gupta (91kg) lost their respective quarter-final bouts, held on Thursday.

Jugnoo (91+kg) and Priyanshu Dabas (49kg) have secured at least a bronze medal as they will be seen in action in the last-four stage.

Akash Gorkha (60kg) and Ankit Narwal (64kg), will also be competing in the quarter-finals tonight.