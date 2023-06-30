Indian universities are gaining global recognition: PM Modi at DU valedictory Ceremony

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said Indian universities are gaining global recognition today due to futuristic policies and decisions in the education sector.

Speaking at the valedictory Ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Delhi University, Mr Modi said, there was a time when Delhi University had just three colleges, now it has more than 90 colleges. He said, there was a time when India used to come under the list of fragile economies and today it is among the top five economies in the world. Mr Modi said, in 2014, only 12 Indian universities were there in QS World University Rankings, now it has risen to 45.

Prime Minister said, Delhi University has completed 100 years at a time when the nation is celebrating Amrit Mahotsav for completing 75 years of independence. He said, Delhi University is not just a university, but a movement. Mr Modi said, Delhi University has more female students than male students, indicating significant improvement in the gender ratio. He said, a large number of Universities and Colleges are being established across the country. Prime Minister said, in the last few years, the number of institutions like IIT, IIM, NIT and AIIMS is increasing continuously. Mr Modi said, all these institutions are becoming the building blocks of New India.

Prime Minister said, India’s soft power can become a success story for country’s youth. He said, they need to shape their mindsets, and universities must assist them in refining their goals and objectives. Mr Modi said, today’s youth wants to do something new and not be limited to just a degree, and aims to carve their own path.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, in the last hundred years, Delhi University has given many scientists, public leaders, industrialists and journalists to the country. He said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the government implemented the new National Education Policy after 34 years. Mr. Pradhan congratulated Delhi University for implementing National Education Policy.

Prime Minister reached University by Delhi Metro. He interacted with the students at Delhi University. During the programme, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the Delhi University Computer Centre and the building of the Faculty of Technology, and the Academic Block which will be built in the North Campus of the University. The University of Delhi was established on 1st May 1922. In the last hundred years, the University has grown and expanded immensely and now has 86 departments, and 90 Colleges. Over six lakh students have passed out from the University so far.