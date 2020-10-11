Indian swimming fraternity welcomes decision to reopen swimming pools

AMN

The Indian swimming fraternity has welcomed the decision to reopen swimming pools across the country. Yesterday, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had issued the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) outlining use of swimming pools for competitive swimmers. Earlier, the Union Home Ministry, in its order, had allowed for the reopening of swimming pools except for those in containment zones.

Virdhawal Khade one of six Indian swimmers who has achieved the Olympic qualification B mark and who participated in the 2008 Olympics is very happy about the decision and termed it an excellent decision.

Dronacharya Awardee Coach Nihar Ameen has said the resumption of training is a positive step in this regard. He said, all our swimmers have suffered a setback due to the Pandemic and the rescheduling of the Olympics will surely help them swimmers get back to form.

According to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Swimming Federation of India too has welcomed the decision and the SOPs created for the resumption of swimming. Secretary General Monal Chokshi said, he is very happy that the government has permitted the resumption of competitive swimming.