Indian swimmers Kushagra Rawat, Advait Page qualify for men’s 1500m freestyle final

On the fifth day of Commonwealth Games at Birmingham, Indian swimmers Kushagra Rawat and Advait Page qualify for men’s 1500m freestyle final. In ongoing women’s four Lawn Bowls final , neck to neck fight continuing between India and South Africa.

Shot Putter Manpreet Kaur finishes seventh in the overall qualifying round and reached final.

Murali Sreeshankar becomes first jumper to breach 8m mark in qualifying event. He qualified for Long Jump Final. later Muhammed Anees Yahiya also joined him as he also qualified for Men’s Long Jump final, with his best attempt of 7.68m.

In men’s 200m backstroke, India’s Srihari Nataraj has come up with a timing of 2:00.84 and is placed ninth in the qualifying. He has not qualified for the final as of now and has been placed in the reserve list.

In Weightlifting, Punam Yadav disqualified after failing all 3 attempts in Clean and Jerk in Women’s 76kg event.

Dutee Chand failed to qualify for the semifinal in women’s 100m sprint. She finished fourth and completed the distance in 11:55 in her heat.

