Indian student found dead in university room in China

AMN/ NEWS DESK

A 20-year-old Indian student studying in a university in the Chinese city of Tianjin, 100 kms from capital Beijing has been found dead in his room, officials said in Beijing on Monday. Aman Nagsen, who hailed from Gaya in Bihar, was a student of Business Studies in the Tianjin Foreign Studies University. He was found dead on July 29. The cause of his death is under investigation, officials said.

The Indian Embassy officials in Beijing are working on sending Nagsen’s remains to India and are in touch with authorities in Tianjin. They are in touch with his family. The embassy had responded to a tweet by Bihar’s BJP chief, Sanjay Jaiswal, about the death of the student on July 30, saying it was in communication with Chinese authorities and the deceased’s family and was “providing all possible assistance”.

He was one of the few Indian students who remained in China through the coronavirus pandemic while most of the 23,000 Indian odd students who left for home were stuck in India unable to return due to Beijing’s reluctance to lift visa restrictions. Currently, no flights are operational between India and China.

