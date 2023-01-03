Indian Science Congress to begin in Nagpur; PM to address event via video conferencing

AMN / WEB DESK

The 108th Indian Science Conference is begning today at Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj University in Nagpur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate this conference tomorrow morning by Video Conferencing.

Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, Maharashtra which is also celebrating its centenary this year will organize 108th Indian Science Congress which is to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The focal theme of this year’s ISC is Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment. The 5-day conference will brainstorm ideas to provide education and research opportunities for women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Children’s Science Congress, Farmer’s Science Congress, and Tribal Science Congress will also be held, which will provide a platform for various sections of society to showcase their scientific endeavour. The grand exhibition “Pride of India” is the special attraction of this conference. This exhibition will showcase the significant contributions of Indian science and technology.

Students and researchers will also have the opportunity to interact with Nobel laureates, and scientists through technical sessions at this conference which will conclude on 7th of this month.