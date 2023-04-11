Indian Railways to run 217 special trains this summer season

@RailMinIndia

Indian Railways has decided to run 217 special trains to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for passengers during the summer season. Ministry of Railways in a statement said, these special trains will make a total of four thousand ten trips.

These Special Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes. Out of the total 217 trains, the highest 69 trains will be operated by the South Western Zone which will make a total of thousand seven hundred and 68 trips.