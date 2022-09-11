Indian Railways revenue up by 38 per cent till Aug 2022

Staff Reporter

Indian Railways’ overall revenue has grown by 38 per cent till August 2022 over the corresponding period of last year.

The overall revenue of Indian Railways at the end of August this year was around 95 thousand 486 crore rupees showing an increase of 26 thousand 271 crore rupees over the same period of last year.

The Ministry of Railways said that the revenue from passenger traffic was nearly 25 thousand 276 crore rupees showing an increase of 116 per cent over the corresponding period of last year.

Passenger traffic also increased compared to last year in both the segments, reserved as well as unreserved.

The growth from the long-distance reserved mail express trains has been sharper than the same in passenger and suburban trains.

The Ministry also said that other Coaching revenue grew by 50 per cent while Goods revenue grew by 20 per cent as compared to the same period of last year.