FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Sep 2022 11:54:46      انڈین آواز

Indian Railways revenue up by 38 per cent till Aug 2022

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

Indian Railways’ overall revenue has grown by 38 per cent till August 2022 over the corresponding period of last year.

The overall revenue of Indian Railways at the end of August this year was around 95 thousand 486 crore rupees showing an increase of 26 thousand 271 crore rupees over the same period of last year.

The Ministry of Railways said that the revenue from passenger traffic was nearly 25 thousand 276 crore rupees showing an increase of 116 per cent over the corresponding period of last year.

Passenger traffic also increased compared to last year in both the segments, reserved as well as unreserved.

The growth from the long-distance reserved mail express trains has been sharper than the same in passenger and suburban trains.

The Ministry also said that other Coaching revenue grew by 50 per cent while Goods revenue grew by 20 per cent as compared to the same period of last year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

 Golf: Yuvraj Sandhu wins J&K Open 

Harpal Singh Bedi  Jammu,  10 September : Yuvraj Sandhu (Chandigarh) carded a steady on ...

Shreyas Hareesh notches first win in Novice class, Ahamed leads podium sweep for Petronas TVS Racing 

Harpal Singh Bedi Chennai,  10 September : Bengaluru schoolboy Shreyas Hareesh (Rockers Racing) raced ...

Asia Cup: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in last Super Four stage match

In Asia Cup T20 cricket, Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in the last Super Four stage match at Dubai ...

خبرنامہ

ایمازون ہندوستان میں پاکستانی ‘روح افزا’کی فروخت بند کرے، دہلی ہائی کورٹ

جاوید اختر دہلی ہائی کورٹ نے ایمازون کو پاکستان میں تیارکر ...

پاکستان میں سیلاب: اقوامِ متحدہ نے 16 کروڑ ڈالر ہنگامی امداد کی اپیل کر دی

WEB DESK اقوامِ متحدہ نے پاکستان میں سیلاب کی تباہ کاریوں سے نم ...

نوئیڈا میں چالیس منزلہ ٹوئین ٹاور کو، تعمیراتی قوانین کی خلاف ورزی کی وجہ سے منہدم کر دیا گیا

سپریم کورٹ کی ہدایت کے بعد اتر پردیش کے گوتم بدھ نگر ضلع میں آ ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart