Indian Railways gears up to run Oxygen Express trains in response to its fight against COVID-19

Indian Railways is geared up to run Oxygen Express trains in response to its fight against Covid-19. Mumbai Division has built a ramp at Kalamboli goods yard to facilitate loading and unloading of tankers in and from flat wagons. The Ro-Ro service with seven empty tankers departed from Kalamboli goods yard for Visakhapatnam steel plant yesterday evening.
Railways transported essential commodities and kept the supply chain intact even during the lockdown last year and continue to serve the Nation in times of emergencies.
Upon the requests of various states for transportation of Oxygen, Railways explored the possibility of transportation of Liquid Oxygen and conducted trial runs.