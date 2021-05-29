Indian Railways distributes more than 20 thousand Metric tonnes of LMO to various states

AMN

Indian Railways has delivered more than 20 thousand Metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen in more than 300 Oxygen Express trains to various states across the country. On Mission Mode, till now Oxygen Expresses offloaded medical oxygen in around 39 cities in 15 states across the country. Oxygen Expresses offloaded Liquid Medical Oxygen(LMO) at 41 stations in these 39 cities and towns.

Oxygen relief by Oxygen Expresses reached 15 states namely Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Assam.