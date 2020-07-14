Indian Railways develops Post Covid Coach with hands free amenities to fight Covid 19

AMN

Indian Railways has developed a Post Covid Coach to fight Covid 19. This Post Covid Coach is designed with handsfree amenities, copper-coated handrails and latches, plasma air purification and titanium di-oxide coating for Covid-free passenger journey.

The Railways Ministry said, the Coach has been designed by Rail Coach Factory at Kapurthala to prevent the spread of Covid 19. The Ministry said, Railways has taken numerous steps and measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus infection.

This Post Covid Coach includes handsfree amenities like foot operated water tap and soap dispenser, foot operated lavatory door, foot operated flush valve, outside washbasin with foot operated water tap and soap dispenser. The Ministry said, this Coach has the provision of plasma air equipment in AC duct. This equipment will sterilize the air and surfaces inside the AC coach using ionised air to make the coach Covid-19 and particulate matter resistant.