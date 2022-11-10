Indian Railways completes over 82% electrification of its Broad Gauge netBUSwork

AMN / NEW DELHI

Indian Railways has completed over 82 percent electrification of its complete Broad Gauge network. Out of over 65 thousand Route Kilometers (RKM) of the network, more than 53 thousand RKM have been electrified till last month.

During the current financial year till last month, Indian Railways has achieved 1223 RKM of electrification as compared to 895 RKM during the corresponding period of 2021-22.

Indian Railways has embarked upon an ambitious plan of electrification of its complete Broad Gauge network which will result in a better fuel energy usage, reduced fuel expenditure and saving of foreign exchange.