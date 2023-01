AMN

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that India Railways has collected 42,370 crore rupees more revenue till date in comparison to revenue mark achieved in last financial year. Mr. Vaishnaw said, Indian Railways had achieved total revenue of one lakh 91 thousand 128 crore rupees in Financial year 2021-22. The Minister expressed happiness over the achievement saying that the feat has been achieved 71 days before the completion of the current Financial Year 2022-23.