Indian Pugilists promise better showing in the Women’s World Boxing Championship 

Harpal Singh Bedi

World champion Nikhat Zareen and  Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain on Friday promised  much better showing by the 12-member  Indian squad  at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships to be held from 15 to 26  March here at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex 

 “We are well prepared for the competition and now we need the support and blessings of our countrymen” they said. 

  The 12-member squad was introduced to the media at a function here this evening in the  presence of Union sports minister Anurag Thakur and Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh. 

 At the function, BFI unveiled the mascot ‘Veera’ for the   championship. The mascot cheetah, which is named Veera, is synonymous to strength, valour, bravery and courage.. Veera, the epitome of strength and courage, represents all the women boxers.  

The Gold medal winner will receive USD 1,00,000, Runners up USD 50,000 and third placers will share USD25,000. 

  This is huge amount of prize money quipped Sports Minister and urged the pugilists “Don’t let the prize money go out of the country” 

    He asked the BFI to invite young and promising pugilists from across the country to watch this Championship and let them interact with the best pugilists of the World. That will help them in the long run. 

  BFI chief Ajay Singh asserted that this is going to be the biggest ever Women’s World Championship with over 750 pugilists from 74 Countries taking part in it. 

 He admitted that International Olympic Committee (IOC) has so far not granted the championship the status of “Olympic qualifier”.  And hastened to add that it is the matter between the International Boxing Association (IBA) and the IOC. 

  He informed that IOC is sending its delegation along with observers for this World Championship. “The BFI is more focused on conducting this huge event successfully we are avoiding the Politics” 

Nikhat Zareen will defend her title in the 50kg category While  Tokyo Bronze medallist, Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) has two World Championships bronze medals to her name so far and will join seven other Olympic medallists boxing for glory in the upcoming Championships. 

Cmonwealth Games gold medallist Nitu Ghanghas will fight  in the 48kg category. The two-time Youth World Champion will look to add yet another major medal to her name. 

 In 57 KG category, Manisha Moun will fight it out in the highly competitive featherweight category. She won the bronze medal at the 2022 World Championships. 

CWG bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria will fight in 60kg category. 

Young pugilists Preeti and Sanamacha Chanu will battle it out in the 54kg and 70 kg categories respectively. Preeti won a bronze medal at the  Asian Championships whereas Sanamcha is the Youth World Champion  

The Asian and national champion Saweety Boora will lead the challenge in the 81kg weight category.  

Youth World Champions Sakshi Chaudhary (52kg) and Shashi Chopra (63kg) along with 2019 South Asian Games gold medallist Manju Bamboria (66kg) will be eager to prove their mettle in their respective categories. 

In the 81kg+ heavyweight category, country’s medal hopes will be on the reigning National Champion Nupur Sheoran. 

BFI’s foreign coach Dmitry Dmitruk was of the view that “girls have worked hard, trained well at Patiala camp, These girls are focused and I am sure they will live up to the expectation of the countrymen” 

The team; 

Nitu Ghanghas (48kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (52kg), Preeti (54kg), Manisha Moun (57kg), Jaismine Lamboria (60kg), Shashi Chopra (63kg), Manju Bamboria (66kg), Sanamcha Chanu (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Saweety Boora (81kg) and Nupur Sheoran (81+kg). 

