Indian products should have zero effect on environment, says PM at post-budget Webinar

ANDALIB AKHTER / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that Indian products should have zero defects in a competitive world as quality matters. He said, the world is environmentally conscious, and thus Indian products should have also zero effect on the environment.

Addressing a webinar on ‘Make in India for the World tomorrow’ , PM said the world is looking at India as a manufacturing powerhouse and there are infinite possibilities with Make In India. He also said, Make In India is India’s need as well as gives the country the opportunity to show the world its capability.

Mr Modi emphasized working to build a robust manufacturing base in the country in sync with all stakeholders. He said the country’s manufacturing sector is nearly 15 percent of nation’s GDP and reiterated that the decisions taken for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make In India in this year’s Union Budget are very crucial for the industry.

Prime Minister said India’s manufacturing journey has become smoother after the government lifted several compliances.

He said, said the world witnessed how the supply chain has been destroyed across the world during the pandemic and this has shaken the global economy. He added this makes Make In India far more relevant and important.

Emphasizing the need to give focus on Make in India and need to manufacture sustainable and qualitative products, Mr. Modi said, the country needs to become self-reliant in production of semiconductors.