WEB DESK

The 52nd International Film Festival of India has called for entries for Indian Panorama, 2021.

Indian Panorama is a flagship component of the International Film Festival of India, IFFI under which best of contemporary Indian films are selected for the promotion of film art. The 52nd edition of IFFI will be held in Goa from 20th to 28th November. The last date to submit applications online is 12th August.