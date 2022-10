AMN

In French Open, India’s top doubles pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy defeated 2021 world champions Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan in the men’s doubles quarter-finals by 23-21, 21-18 in 49 minutes. It was Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy’s third win against the Japanese pair in four meetings. This is the only Indian challenge left in the competition.