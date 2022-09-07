FreeCurrencyRates.com

Indian-origin barrister Suella Braverman inducted as Home Secretary in UK Cabinet

Indian-origin barrister Suella Braverman is the new Home Secretary of United Kingdom. She has been appointed new Home Secretary by Prime Minister Liz Truss. She has succeeded her colleague of Indian origin Priti Patel. In a tweet today, Suella Braverman said, she is honoured to be appointed by the Prime Minister Liz Truss to serve the United Kingdom as Home Secretary.

The 42 year-old Suella Braverman from the ruling Conservative Party had served as the Attorney General in the earlier government led by Boris Johnson. Born to a Hindu Tamil mother Uma and father Christie Fernandes, Braverman is a Buddhist. She took her oath of office in Parliament on the Buddhist text of Dhammapada. She was one of the contenders to replace former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Recently, Liz Truss took over as the UK’s Prime Minister as she was named as the leader of the country’s ruling conservative party. She secured 81 thousand 326 votes while her competitor Rishi Sunak got 60 thousand 399 votes.

