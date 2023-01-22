इंडियन आवाज़     22 Jan 2023 02:26:02      انڈین آواز
Indian Navy to commission fifth Kalvari class submarine ‘Vagir’ on January 23

AMN

The Indian Navy is set to commission the fifth Kalvari class submarine Vagir tomorrow. The submarine, built in India by Mumbai’s Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in collaboration with France-based M/s Naval Group, will be commissioned by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar.

According to an official press release, Vagir has the distinction of having the lowest build time among all indigenously manufactured submarines to date.

Vagir will boost Indian Navy’s capabilities as it is capable of undertaking diverse missions including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying and surveillance missions.

Vagir is named after Sand Shark, which represents ‘Stealth and Fearlessness’, two qualities that are synonymous with the ethos of a submariner.

