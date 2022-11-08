Indian Navy participates Malabar Naval Exercise in Japan

AMN / WEB DESK

India is participating in 26th International Malabar Naval Exercise beginning on Tuesday in Yokosuka of Japan. Australia, Japan and the USA are also participating in the Malabar Naval Exercise. The naval forces of these countries will take part in the exercise till the 18th of next month. Indian Naval Ships Shivalik and Kamorta are ready to demonstrate at the event.

The presence of these indigenously built ships of the Indian Navy at these multi-national events will be an opportunity to showcase the ship-building capabilities of Indian Shipyards. The MALABAR exercise was initiated in 1992 between the navies of India and the United State