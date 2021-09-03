Indian Navy hands over two Mobile Oxygen Plants to Bangladesh

AMN/ WEB DESK

Indian Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel, INS Savitri on Thursday delivered two Mobile Oxygen Plants (MOP) to the government of Bangladesh to support its effort to fight the COVID 19 pandemic. Each of the MOPs has the capacity to generate 960 litres of Oxygen per minute. The MOPS have been developed and manufactured by DRDO in India. One MOP is to be set up at the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital and the other plant is for the Bangladesh Navy to be set up at the BNS Patenga, said a press release of the High Commission of India in Bangladesh.

The MOPs are fully equipped and state of Art plants which can generate medical oxygen in a highly cost effective manner on site. These can also be used for refilling oxygen cylinders. The MOPs generate medical breathing standard oxygen using Zeolite (Molecular Sieve) technology with Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) principle for medical applications.

INS Savitri arrived at Chattogram port on Thursday. It is the second port of call by Indian Navy vessels to Bangladesh in 2021 when India and Bangladesh are jointly commemorating the golden jubilee of the 1971 Liberation War. Earlier, two Indian Navy ships had made their maiden visit to Mongla port to jointly celebrate the Mujib Borsho.

INS Savitri is an offshore Patrol Vessel designed to patrol India’s vast Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). Built by the Hindustan Shipyard Limited, Visakhapatnam, INS Savitri undertakes fleet support operations, coastal and offshore patrolling, ocean surveillance and monitoring of the sea lanes of communication.

During its stay in Bangladesh the ships company would be interacting with their Bangladeshi counterparts. On its return journey, Indian and Bangladesh Navy ships will engage in Passage Exercise in the Bay of Bengal on Friday, 3 Sept.