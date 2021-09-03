Indian Ambassador in Qatar meets Taliban’s representative; discusses safety of Indians in Afghanistan
India’s GDP growth rebounds to 20.1% in Q1 on low base
U.S. ends 20-year war in Afghanistan as final evacuation flight leave Kabul
Rahul Gandhi terms Revamped Jallianwala Bagh Memorial an ‘Insult’ to Martyrs
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Sep 2021 07:08:03      انڈین آواز

Indian Navy hands over two Mobile Oxygen Plants to Bangladesh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Indian Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel, INS Savitri on Thursday delivered two Mobile Oxygen Plants (MOP) to the government of Bangladesh to support its effort to fight the COVID 19 pandemic. Each of the MOPs has the capacity to generate 960 litres of Oxygen per minute. The MOPS have been developed and manufactured by DRDO in India. One MOP is to be set up at the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital and the other plant is for the Bangladesh Navy to be set up at the BNS Patenga, said a press release of the High Commission of India in Bangladesh.

The MOPs are fully equipped and state of Art plants which can generate medical oxygen in a highly cost effective manner on site. These can also be used for refilling oxygen cylinders. The MOPs generate medical breathing standard oxygen using Zeolite (Molecular Sieve) technology with Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) principle for medical applications.

INS Savitri arrived at Chattogram port on Thursday. It is the second port of call by Indian Navy vessels to Bangladesh in 2021 when India and Bangladesh are jointly commemorating the golden jubilee of the 1971 Liberation War. Earlier, two Indian Navy ships had made their maiden visit to Mongla port to jointly celebrate the Mujib Borsho.

INS Savitri is an offshore Patrol Vessel designed to patrol India’s vast Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). Built by the Hindustan Shipyard Limited, Visakhapatnam, INS Savitri undertakes fleet support operations, coastal and offshore patrolling, ocean surveillance and monitoring of the sea lanes of communication.

During its stay in Bangladesh the ships company would be interacting with their Bangladeshi counterparts. On its return journey, Indian and Bangladesh Navy ships will engage in Passage Exercise in the Bay of Bengal on Friday, 3 Sept.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Eagerly awaiting for the start of the second half of IPL: Shreyas Iyer

Harpal Singh Bedi Delhi Capitals' star batsman Shreyas Iyer , who was out of action in the first half of th ...

Pukhraj Gill and Manu Gandas hold joint first-round lead at Golconda Masters

Hyderabad Ludhiana’s Pukhraj Singh Gill and Gurugram’s Manu Gandas struck scores of seven-under 64 to h ...

Golf: Teen pro Jahanvi, amateur Sneha tied for the lead at 7th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Teenage pro Jahanvi Bakshi and amateur Sneha Singh were tied for the lead after at the en ...

خبرنامہ

داعش کو کابل حملوں کی بھاری قیمت چکانا پڑے گی، صدر بائیڈن

صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکا کابل میں خود کش حملوں کے باو ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر خودکش حملہ، 13 امریکیوں سمیت 85 ہلاک

افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر کیے گئے خودکش حملے میں8 ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر دھماکا، کم از کم تیرہ ہلاک

WEB DESK افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر دھماکے سے ایک در ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz