Indian Navy Chief discusses various bilateral issues with French Counterpart

Chief of Staff of the French Navy Admiral Pierre Vandier is on a visit to India to participate in maiden Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief HADR themed Indian Ocean Naval Symposium IONS Maritime Exercise, IMEX 22. He was accorded a Guard of Honour at South Block Lawns in New Delhi today. Admiral Vandier also interacted with Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar today.

Various bilateral cooperation issues discussed between both the naval principals including avenues of capacity building, strengthening interoperability and collaborative mechanisms towards ensuring peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region. During his visit Admiral Pierre Vandier will also interact with other high ranking Government of India officials.