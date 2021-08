WEB DESK

Indian Navy ship INSTrikand exercised with German frigate Bayern in the Gulf of Aden on 26 Aug 21. Ex incl cross deck helo landings and Visit Board Search & Seizure VBSS ops.

The Exercise between Trikand, MissionDeployed in region for AntiPiracy patrol & Bayern on her Indian Ocean leg of Indo Pacific Deployment2021 enhanced interoperability & facilitated exchange of best practices between partner navies in maritime domain