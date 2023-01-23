Indian National Army memorial situated at Moirang is pilgrimage centre of Modern India: RSS

AMN

Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh – Dattatreya Hosabale said that the Indian National Army (INA) memorial situated at Moirang is a pilgrimage centre of Modern India. He said this after paying homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the occasion of Parakram Diwas in the ‘historic’ Moirang.

“My humble homage and tributes to the greatest son of Bharat Mata Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. His indomitable spirit and unforgettable deeds are ever-inspiring for all Indians. The memorial at Moirang is a pilgrimage centre of modern India,” Hosabale said during his visit to the INA Memorial, Moirang, on Monday morning.

The Sarkaryavah of RSS, who is on a four-day visit in Manipur, joined the nationwide celebration of Parakram Diwas by paying floral tribute at the INA Memorial, where Netaji unfurled independent India’s flag in 1944 for the first time on Indian soil.

“INA will go down in the history of India’s freedom struggle in golden letters. It is because of the INA’s great sacrifice and war against the British that crores of Indians were enthused to raise their voice against the British empire and attain freedom. The Navy revolt of Mumbai was inspired by INA’s movement and sacrifices made by hundreds and thousands of men and women”, said Hosabale.

He also praised the sacrifices of the people of Manipur and the Northeast in India’s freedom struggle. The contribution of INA made the freedom struggle of India come to its finale.

Dattatreya Hosabale also visited the INA headquarters and museum and interacted with local dignitaries and social workers at Moirang.