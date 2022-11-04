FreeCurrencyRates.com

Indian men’s squash team win their first ever gold medal at Asian Team Championships

AMN

In Squash, Indian men’s team clinched their first-ever gold at the Asian Squash Team Championships today. They defeated Kuwait in the final in straight sets in Cheongju, South Korea. It was Saurav Ghoshal and Ramit Tandon who won their games in the final to dole out a 2-0 defeat to Kuwait.

The first game was dominantly won by Ramit 3-0 against Ali Aramezi 11-5, 11-7, 11-4 and the second game saw Saurav win 3-0 as well against Ammar Altamimi 11-9, 11-2, 11-3. Abhay Singh of India and Falah Mohammad didn’t have to break into a sweat as the championships was won.

It is the biggest win of Indian Men’s Team since they won 2014 Asian Games Gold. The Indian men’s team has won three silver medals in the Asian Team Squash Championships and seven bronze medals.

Hong Kong upset favourites Malaysia to win the women’s Asian Team Championship title for the fourth time this millennium. Earlier, the Indian women’s team settled for the Bronze medal after losing to Malaysia 1-2 in the semifinals.

