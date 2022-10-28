Indian Men’s Hockey Team to take on New Zealand in opening game at FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League, Kalinga Hockey Stadium today

AMN

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team are all-set to take on New Zealand in the opening game at the FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League 2022-2023 at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium today, October 28.

In their second match, India will take on Spain on Sunday. India will play their second tie against New Zealand on November 4 and play Spain on November 6. All the matches will start at 7:10 PM Indian Time. Harmanpreet Singh will captain the side while experienced midfielder Manpreet Singh, who captained India to a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, will be vice-captain.