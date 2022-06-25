Indian humanitarian assistance worth Rs 3 billion arrives in Sri Lanka

AMN

Indian Consignment worth 3 billion Srilankan Rupees arrived at Colombo on Friday as part of the humanitarian assistance extended by India to the island nation. The consignment donated by the people of India consists of 14,700 MT of rice, 250 MT of milk powder and 38 MT of medicines. This is the second consignment under a larger commitment of 40,000 MT of rice, 500 MT of milk powder and medicines by government of Tamil Nadu.

Gopal Baglay, Indian High commissioner to Sri Lanka, and Ministers from Sri Lanka government Keheliya Rambukwella, and Nalin Fernando welcomed the consignment.

India’s economic, financial and humanitarian assistance to the people of Sri Lanka stands at over 3.5 billion US dollars in 2022. In addition to the three credit lines to the tune of more than 1.5 billion US dollars and forex support of around 2 billion US dollars, assistance from the Government and people of India has taken the form of supply of medicines to several health-related establishments in various parts of Sri Lanka, distribution of kerosene among the fishermen, handing over of dry rations to needy sections among others.