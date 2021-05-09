Covid positive report not mandatory for hospitalisation: Health Ministry
Indian hockey team captains promise better showing at the Tokyo Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Hockey Captains Manpreet Singh and Rani Rampaul have exuded confidence that their teams will perform well at the Tokyo Olympics.

Though the Indian Team Captains expressed their disappointment over not being able to travel for tours in the coming weeks due to the travel restrictions, they insisted that the players continue to remain focused on their mission to succeed at the Olympics.

With just 75 days remaining for the Games, ace mid fielder Manpreet Singh asserted that India has a best chance to finish at the Podium.

He maintained that the team’s focus is undeterred and every player is giving his 100 per cent in this mission to win a medal. “

“We strongly believe we have the best chance to win a medal at the Olympics and this belief is keeping everyone motivated and optimistic.” Manpreet told Hockey India in Bengaluru.

“Our training now has been planned in such a manner that we peak at the right time and also we are clocking long hours in the sun to get our bodies acclimatized to the hot conditions in Tokyo,” he said
“When the FIH Pro League Games matches against Germany and Spain too were postponed, we were extremely disappointed because those matches would have certainly helped in our preparations. But we understand these are really unprecedented times, and there are travel restrictions in place.” he added
Manpreet expressed his team’s solidarity towards those who have lost their lives and also salute the frontline workers and covid warriors who are working round the clock to save lives,” .

Women’s Captain Rani, on the other hand said “With travel restrictions in place, we understand we will need to remain in SAI Centre, Bengaluru and train.

“This is perhaps the same situation for some of the other countries too. Despite these setbacks, we will continue to pursue our goal of doing well in Tokyo. The next 75 days is crucial, and we are upbeat as a group,”,

She was happy that all players who had tested positive recently will now resume training this week. “We are relieved that all those players who had tested positive are all doing fine and have geared up to resume training.

” We are taking all precautions on campus too so that we are stay healthy and injury-free in the lead up to the Games,” Rani concluded.

