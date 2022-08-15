Indian High Commission celebrates Independence Day in Bangladesh

WEB DESK

The 76th Independence Day of India was celebrated by the High Commission of India in Bangladesh today. A large number of Indian community members took part in the celebrations at the Chancery building in Dhaka. High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami hoisted the national flag on the occasion. It was followed by the reading of the message by President Droupadi Murmu delivered on the eve of Independence Day on 14 August.

Artists of the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (IGCC) performed patriotic songs on the occasion. High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami welcomed the Indian community and greeted them on this occasion. People were seen taking selfies with the Tricolour and chanting patriotic slogans. Speaking to Prasar Bharti Special Correspondent in Dhaka, the High Commissioner expressed deep satisfaction with the participation of the Indian Community in large numbers in the Independence Day celebration after a gap of two years.

The Assistant High Commissions (AHC) of India in Sylhet, Khulna, Chattogram and Rajshahi also celebrated Independence day. In Khulna, the Assistant High Commissioner Inder Jit Sagar housed the tri-color which was followed by a cultural programme. The Indian community turned out in record numbers to join the celebration, said the AHC Khulna.