Indian Grand Master R Praggnanandhaa wins Group ‘A’ title in Norway Chess Tournament

India’s Grand Master and top-seeded player R. Praggnanandhaa won the Norway Chess Group ‘A’ event with 7.5 points from nine rounds. The 16-year old GM remained unbeaten through the nine rounds. He finished the tournament with a win over fellow Indian V. Praneeth yesterday. Praggnanandhaa finished a full point ahead of second-placed IM Marsel Efroimski of Israel and IM Jung Min Seo of Sweden. Praneeth with six points was joint third, but was placed sixth due to an inferior tie-break score.

Praggnanandhaa also posted wins over Victor Mikhalevski, Vitaly Kunin, Mukhammadzokhid Suyarov, Semen Mutusov and Mathias Unneland.