Indian Govt had no role in deciding investor in Container Terminal of Colombo port: Sri Lanka’s FM

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister MUM Ali Sabry has said that the Indian Government had no role in deciding the investor in the case of the Western Container Terminal of Colombo port.

In an interview to AIR, he said that the decision on the investor was a matter internal to Sri Lanka. The minister said that Sri Lanka wanted to develop Western Container Terminal with India and Japan. He mentioned that the Adani group had then expressed interest in the development of ports in Sri Lanka. Mr. Sabry said that the Sri Lankan government had negotiated the necessary agreement with the Adani group.