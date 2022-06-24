Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra-led-delegation held discussions with Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Sri Lankan economy

WEB DESK

Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra-led-delegation held discussions on Sri Lankan economy and the road to its recovery with Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo today.

Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs and Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor, were also part of the delegation. The Indian delegation underscored that the recent economic, financial and humanitarian assistance of over 3.5 billion US dollar to the people of the island nation was guided by ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and Security and Growth for All in the Region, SAGAR, vision of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both sides highlighted the importance of promoting India-Sri Lanka investment partnership in the fields of infrastructure, connectivity, renewable energy while also deepening economic linkages between the two countries.

The Foreign Secretary also had a separate meeting with his Sri Lankan counterpart, Ambassador Aruni Wijewardena. They agreed to work in close coordination towards strengthening diplomatic engagement and undertaking a bilateral visit at an early date.