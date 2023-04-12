Indian Finance Minister asks world leaders to urgently address debt distress in poor nations

The Round Table on ‘Investing in the India decade’

AMN / WEB DESK

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that India’s reform momentum remains unabated, presenting “plenty of” investment and collaboration opportunities in the country. She was addressing investors at a Round Table in Washington DC.

She said, the Government is committed to its reform agenda, aimed at creating a stronger and more dynamic economy and overcoming challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Round Table on ‘Investing in the India decade’ was organized by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and US India Strategic Partnership Forum on the sidelines of spring meetings of the multilateral agencies.

The Finance Minister is currently in the US to attend the Spring meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in addition to G20 meetings.

In separate meetings with IMF officials and Finance Ministers from other countries, Ms. Sitharaman highlighted the spillover effects of combating global inflation on developing countries. She stressed on the need for world leaders to urgently address debt distress in poor nations. She also met IMF’s first deputy managing director Gita Gopinath. She discussed debt vulnerabilities along with other issues during the meeting. She also noted the multilateral agency’s concerns on key downside risks to the economy including financial sector stress, rising real interest rates, elevated debt, inflation, geo-political fragmentation, and faltering growth in China. The Finance Minister underlined the progress made in India’s digital public infrastructure (DPI) platform, with most constitutional languages now having access to the platform.