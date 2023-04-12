इंडियन आवाज़     13 Apr 2023 12:16:25      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Indian Finance Minister asks world leaders to urgently address debt distress in poor nations

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The Round Table on ‘Investing in the India decade’

AMN / WEB DESK

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that India’s reform momentum remains unabated, presenting “plenty of” investment and collaboration opportunities in the country.  She was addressing investors at a Round Table in Washington DC.

She said, the Government is committed to its reform agenda, aimed at creating a stronger and more dynamic economy and overcoming challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Round Table on ‘Investing in the India decade’  was organized by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and US India Strategic Partnership Forum on the sidelines of spring meetings of the multilateral agencies.

The Finance Minister is currently in the US to attend the Spring meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in addition to G20 meetings.

In separate meetings with IMF officials and Finance Ministers from other countries, Ms. Sitharaman highlighted the spillover effects of combating global inflation on developing countries.  She stressed on the need for world leaders to urgently address debt distress in poor nations. She also met IMF’s first deputy managing director Gita Gopinath. She discussed debt vulnerabilities along with other issues during the meeting. She also noted the multilateral agency’s concerns on key downside risks to the economy including financial sector stress, rising real interest rates, elevated debt, inflation, geo-political fragmentation, and faltering growth in China. The Finance Minister underlined the progress made in India’s digital public infrastructure (DPI) platform, with most constitutional languages now having access to the platform.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ نے لائبریری یوزرس کے لیے ’ای لائبریری موبائل ایپ لانچ کیا

قرآن مجید کی نمائش کے دوران ان خدمات کا اجرا ہوا جامع ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے کہا بھارت میں پروجیکٹ ٹائیگر کی کامیابی نہ صرف ملک کے لیے بلکہ پوری دنیا کے لیےفخر کی بات ہے۔

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے شیروں کی تعداد سے متعلق ایک رپورٹ جا ...

امریکہ :ججوں کے متضاد فیصلے کی وجہ سے اسقاطِ حمل ٹیبلٹ کی دستیابی غیر یقینی

اے ایم این / ویب ڈیسک —امریکہ میں اسقاطِ حمل کے لیے دوا کے است ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Jamaat Welcomes SC verdict revoking ban on Media One ….

Staff Reporter / New Delhi Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court of India whic ...

Supreme Court revokes ban on Malayalam news channel Media One

AMN / WEB DESK The Supreme Court today April 5 directed the renewal of broadcast permission to Media One ch ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India’s strategy against COVID-19 more effective than any other country: Dr Jitendra Singh

Staff Reporter Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that India's strategy agai ...

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

@Powered By: Logicsart