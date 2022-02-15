FreeCurrencyRates.com

Indian Embassy in Ukraine asks Indians, particularly students, to leave in view of current situation

AMN/ WEB DESK

Indian Embassy in Kyiv has asked Indians particularly students whose stay is not essential, to leave Ukraine temporarily in view of the current situation. Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.

The Embassy has asked all Indian nationals to keep it informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the Embassy to reach them where required. The Embassy continues to function normally to provide all services to Indian nationals in Ukraine.

The US and the United Kingdom have asked citizens to leave Ukraine at the earliest. Russia and Belarus have been conducting a military exercise in the north of Ukraine.

However, the Kremlin signaled it is ready to keep talking with the West about security grievances that led to the current Ukraine crisis, offering hope that Russia might not invade its beleaguered neighbor within days as the U.S. and European allies increasingly fear.

