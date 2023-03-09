Indian embassy in Riyadh celebrates International Women’s day

AMN

The Embassy of India, in association with other diplomatic missions based in Riyadh, celebrated International Women’s Day with zeal & fervor. The event had enthusiastic participation from the diplomatic community, Saudi nationals, journalists, members of the Indian community and expatriates of other nationalities. Ambassadors of Sri Lanka, Cuba, South Africa, Lebanon, Gambia, Algeria, Vietnam, EU etc. graced the occasion.

An Art exhibition depicting various themes of lady painters from India and Philippines was showcased on the occasion. Sari and Indian costumes were also displayed. A millet corner was set up, and guests were given refreshments made from millet in keeping with the theme of the International Year of Millets.Delicacies from the Filipino and Sri Lankan embassies were also offered.

The event started with speeches and panel discussions by prominent speakers and panelists from India, Saudi Arabia and Australia. They spoke about the status of women in India and the contribution of Indian women in all walks of life, including economic and political landscape. Ms. Noor Nugali, Asst. Editor-in-chief of prominent English daily, Arab News spoke about the social transformation taking place in Saudi Arabia and growing participation of women in the economic activities. Mrs. Sofia Connelly, First Secretary, Embassy of Australia in KSA spoke about “Women in leadership positions” in the Australian Foreign Ministry.

A variety of colorful cultural performances were also part of the event. Several classical and popular cultural performances, including nari shakti, were presented by Indian students from various schools. Sri Lankan school students performed cultural performances highlighting their country’s cultural diversity. Ladies from the Indian Embassy also put on a fashion show, highlighting the rich cultural diversity of states such as Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

Ambassador Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan presented mementos and certificates to all the participants.