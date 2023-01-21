Indian Embassy in Kathmandu organises music concert to celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties

AMN / WEB DESK

To celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties between India and Nepal, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu organised a music concert ‘Sangeet Sukoon’ on Friday. The event also marked 75 years of India’s Independence and the 74th Republic Day of India.

The event was attended by Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal, former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and other senior leaders. Foreign Minister Bimala Rai Paudyal and Chief of Army Staff of Nepali Army General Prabhu Ram Sharma were also among other dignitaries who attended the event.

Also a large number of People participated in marathon in Kathmandu celebrating 75 years of diplomatic ties between India and Nepal With the theme of “lifestyle for Environment“ 5 km marathon “Run for Life organised by Indian Embassy in Kathmandu